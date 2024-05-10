Hartlepool packaging firm Saica Pack announces new expansion plans
Proposals have been submitted for a new storage warehouse, with ancillary office space, at Saica Pack, on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate.
The development would provide an “expansion of an existing commercial operation by Saica”, which manufactures and distributes corrugated cardboard packaging at the Hartlepool premises.
A planning statement from Saica Pack says the extension would provide an on-site storage warehouse and “is an important step towards improving the efficiency of the operation and its long term sustainability”.
It added: “The development will facilitate the ongoing expansion of an established business, making effective use of a brownfield site in a sustainable location.”
Proposals had previously passed for a similar factory extension in 2019, with a slightly smaller footprint, although work did not take place.
The land is located within the Hartlepool Development Corporation boundary, meaning it will fall to this new organisation rather than Hartlepool Borough Council to make a final decision.