Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged by a packaging company to expand its Hartlepool site.

Proposals have been submitted for a new storage warehouse, with ancillary office space, at Saica Pack, on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate.

The development would provide an “expansion of an existing commercial operation by Saica”, which manufactures and distributes corrugated cardboard packaging at the Hartlepool premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning statement from Saica Pack says the extension would provide an on-site storage warehouse and “is an important step towards improving the efficiency of the operation and its long term sustainability”.

Saica Pack, on the Oakesway Road Trading Estate, in Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.

It added: “The development will facilitate the ongoing expansion of an established business, making effective use of a brownfield site in a sustainable location.”

Proposals had previously passed for a similar factory extension in 2019, with a slightly smaller footprint, although work did not take place.

The land is located within the Hartlepool Development Corporation boundary, meaning it will fall to this new organisation rather than Hartlepool Borough Council to make a final decision.