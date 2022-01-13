Hartlepool pet cremation service is expanding with jobs plans and more support for pet owners
A Hartlepool pet cremation business is expanding its services – with bigger premises, more employment and even keepsakes for animal lovers.
Roxy’s Rainbow, which is based in Greatham Street, Hartlepool, only started in business a year ago.
But it has already provided a pet cremation service to hundreds of animal lovers who have brought in beloved pets ranging from cats and dogs to frogs to a pet chicken.
A robin – which was nursed back to health after being found in a garden – was another pet to be given a Roxy’s Rainbow personal cremation when it later died.
Clients are now coming from as far as the Lake District to book the services of the Hartlepool firm.
Owner Darren Bates said: “The business has taken off massively and we have taken over the building next door to ours to convert it in to a bigger farewell room which is more private.”
Roxy’s Rainbow also has aims to take on more staff.
Darren said: “We have just employed one person, we are looking to take on another and there will definitely be more jobs in the future.”
The range of services has also expanded and the business now provides keepsakes for customers.
People can buy pin badges which include the ashes of the late pet which are converted into resin to be included in the keepsake.
Roxy’s Rainbow is also supporting charities including an animal rescue cause with donations from a percentage of the keepsake sales.
Darren added: “If a family pet has died, we will do our best to provide the best service we can.
"We are getting clients from as far as the Lake District and people are getting to know about the type of business we are trying to achieve.”
Darren started up the business in memory of his family black Labrador Roxy who died from a tumour on January 31, 2020.
He previously told the Mail: "Roxy was a therapy dog and she used to visit an old man with dementia in his home. Roxy was also a rescue dog and she was our world.”
Pets ranging from rats to giant rabbits, tortoises, parrots, budgerigars, cats and dogs have all been respectfully handled by Darren.