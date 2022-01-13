Hartlepool pet cremation service is expanding with jobs plans and more support for pet owners

Roxy's Rainbow pet cremation service which is set to expand after a successful first year in business.

Roxy’s Rainbow, which is based in Greatham Street, Hartlepool, only started in business a year ago.

But it has already provided a pet cremation service to hundreds of animal lovers who have brought in beloved pets ranging from cats and dogs to frogs to a pet chicken.

A robin – which was nursed back to health after being found in a garden – was another pet to be given a Roxy’s Rainbow personal cremation when it later died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Bates (44) owner of Roxy's Rainbow Pet Cremation holding a "pin badge". by FRANK REID

Clients are now coming from as far as the Lake District to book the services of the Hartlepool firm.

Owner Darren Bates said: “The business has taken off massively and we have taken over the building next door to ours to convert it in to a bigger farewell room which is more private.”

Roxy’s Rainbow also has aims to take on more staff.

Darren said: “We have just employed one person, we are looking to take on another and there will definitely be more jobs in the future.”

The "Pin Badge" from Roxy's Rainbow Pet Cremation. by FRANK REID

The range of services has also expanded and the business now provides keepsakes for customers.

People can buy pin badges which include the ashes of the late pet which are converted into resin to be included in the keepsake.

Roxy’s Rainbow is also supporting charities including an animal rescue cause with donations from a percentage of the keepsake sales.

Darren added: “If a family pet has died, we will do our best to provide the best service we can.

The "Pin Badge" from Roxy's Rainbow Pet Cremation. by FRANK REID

"We are getting clients from as far as the Lake District and people are getting to know about the type of business we are trying to achieve.”

He previously told the Mail: "Roxy was a therapy dog and she used to visit an old man with dementia in his home. Roxy was also a rescue dog and she was our world.”

Darren Bates and his wife Pamela who run the pet cremation service, Roxy's Rainbow, pictured last year.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.