Liberty Pipes, in Brenda Road, has successfully passed trials to become the first UK producer of pipelines for the safe transportation and storage of hydrogen.

It is linked to a drive by the UK to develop low carbon hydrogen technologies for use across the economy.

Physical testing specialist Element Materials Technology has confirmed that Liberty’s 42-inch submerged arc welded (SAW) line pipe meets international requirements for hydrogen piping and pipelines after undergoing demanding tests.

Liberty Steel's pipe mill at Brenda Road, Hartlepool.

Demand for SAW line pipes is rising rapidly as part of the expected need for significant quantities over the next 20 years to meet the UK’s Net Zero carbon target.

The UK Hydrogen Strategy announced in 2021 aims to reach 10 gigawatt of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, to reduce industrial carbon emissions and provide flexible energy for power, heat and transport.

Martin Connelly, Technical Director for Liberty Pipes Hartlepool ,said: “Liberty is the first steel pipe producer in the UK and one of only a handful globally to confirm it can meet hydrogen standards.

"We see huge demand in this market and believe it positions us well in forthcoming tenders for several hydrogen service projects”

Commercial Director Martyn Curnow added: “The UK has a window of opportunity to be a world leader in low carbon hydrogen production and Liberty Pipes Hartlepool is eager to support this strategy.”

The company will continue to work with Element Materials Technology to further extend its availability of pipes suitable for hydrogen.

