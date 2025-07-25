Hartlepool’s hisotric Wesley Chapel is on course to open early next year as a 36-bedroom venue for weddings and other large events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders for the £3.8m restoration project have provided another progress update and sneak peek inside the former Methodist church and nightclub.

Hartlepool Borough Council says all of the building’s heritage and historic features, including the brickwork and windows, are now fully

restored and repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Darren Hankey, apprentice Owen Pounder and the Cllr Pamela Hargreaves.

A number of partition walls have been installed in the main building and annexe as the interior also starts to take shape.

Next steps include more joinery and decoration, work to bedrooms and corridors, kitchens preparation, and preparation works of a bar and events spaces.

The project is being funded with £1.4m through the Hartlepool Town Deal and the remainder by the building’s owners Jomast.

The new Wesley Chapel is on course to open early next year.

It also creating opportunities for young apprenticeships through its close links with Hartlepool College of Further Education with five currently working on site and another due to start in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joiner Owen Pounder, on placement with Jomast, said: “Working on this project has been an amazing experience because it is hard to come across work like this.

"The skills I am learning here are going to help me so much in my future career.”

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, added: “The progress being made is incredible.

"On previous visits the building has very much been an empty shell, but we are now starting to see how it will look when it is complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are currently investing around £150m across a range of major capital projects and it is nice to see this piece of the puzzle coming to fruition.”

“It is also great to hear how Owen personally is benefiting from this project because regeneration is not just about the physical renovation of buildings.

"As a council, we are striving to make sure that all of our major capital projects provide opportunities for skill development, training and work experience.”

Darren Hankey, chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board and principal of Hartlepool College of Further Education, said: “This whole project is a fantastic celebration of technical skills, and I am delighted to see how the apprentices are playing a key role in that.”