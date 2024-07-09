Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Headland pub has supported the lifesaving work of Hartlepool RNLI after raising hundreds of pounds in fundraising events.

The Fishermans Arms, run by Glenn Murphy and partner Hazel Whitelock, have raised £542 for the charity that saves lives at sea from a number of activities.

It included brewing their own beer when the pub’s beer club paid a visit to the Tooth and Claw brewery at Hartlepool’s Camerons Brewery site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They decided to name it Fish Brew and proceeds from sales at the Fishermans Arms together with sales of Camerons Brewery history books saw the pounds pile up.

RNLI volunteer crew member Glenn Wilson and Hazel Whitelock of the Fishermans Arms with Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crewmembers (left to right) Kayley Turner and Geoff Kelly, Glenn Murphy of the Fishermans Arms and RNLI volunteer Darren Killick. Inset: the Brew Club members at the Tooth and Claw Brewery. (Photo: Tom Collins/RNLI)

The RNLI was also the pub’s charity of the month.