Hartlepool pub's beer club raises hundreds for pounds RNLI by making their own beer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Fishermans Arms, run by Glenn Murphy and partner Hazel Whitelock, have raised £542 for the charity that saves lives at sea from a number of activities.
It included brewing their own beer when the pub’s beer club paid a visit to the Tooth and Claw brewery at Hartlepool’s Camerons Brewery site.
They decided to name it Fish Brew and proceeds from sales at the Fishermans Arms together with sales of Camerons Brewery history books saw the pounds pile up.
The RNLI was also the pub’s charity of the month.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crewmember Darren Killick said: “Once again our friends at the Fishermans Arms have raised this amazing amount to help us maintain our lifeboats and support my fellow volunteer crew members who are all on call 24-7 to help people in trouble at sea as we commemorate 200 years of the RNLI charity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.