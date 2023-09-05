Hartlepool recycling company worker shortlisted for national award
Ashleigh Sweeney, operations manager at J&B Recycling, has been shortlisted for the Rising Star award at the National Recycling Awards.
Ashleigh, 35, joined the company back in 2004, aged just 16, and has progressed through a number of roles before landing a promotion to Operations Manager in April 2016.
Vikki Jackson-Smith, managing director at J&B Recycling, said: “I am genuinely overwhelmed with pride when I reflect upon Ashleigh's journey and accomplishments here at J&B Recycling.
"While J&B is dedicated to fostering a culture that values and nurtures talent, it's the individual brilliance of people like Ashleigh that truly brings this vision to life. We are immensely proud to see her recognised on a national platform."
Ashleigh’s nomination comes as the company’s Windermere Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) in Hartlepool has been shortlisted for the coveted Facility of the Year accolade at the National Recycling Awards after taking home the top honour last year.
The Windermere facility is the largest of J&B’s MRFs, contributing to around 80% of processing operations across the business.
Vikki added: “We are incredibly proud of our team’s consistent efforts and relentless pursuit of excellence. The nomination this year, especially following our win in 2022, is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work.”
J&B Recycling was started 25 years ago and process over 200,000 tonnes of waste each year from both Local Authority and commercial waste streams.
The National Recycling Awards take place on in London on Thursday, November 16, with more than 550 people expected to attend.