Retail bosses in Hartlepool are being asked for their ideas how to tackle retail crime as part of a council investigation.

Hartlepool Borough Council has launched a new survey aimed at asking local retail business owners and managers for their insights into retail crime and shoplifting.

In particular, shop bosses are asked for any ideas they have for how retail crime can be reduced.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into the issue being led by the council’s audit and governance committee.

Hartlepool town centre.

The local authority says on its Your Say Our Future webpage: “The aim of the investigation is to look at ways of designing out and reducing incidents of retail crime in Hartlepool.

“As part of this, the committee would like to hear the views of local business owners and retailers regarding the impact of retail crime.”

The council adds: “The information you share will be used by the council and our partner organisations to try and tackle the problem.”

The survey asks about the business in question including its location, the number of people it employs and what security measures it has.

It then goes on to give business operators the opportunity to say how much of a problem theft is for the business and what impact it has.

Respondents are also asked how often managers report thefts to the police and if not why.

There is also the option to request an informal chat with a member of the council's Scrutiny Team to discuss their experiences and ideas further.

Figures presented to the audit and governance committee in October, showed there had been 2,117 reports of shop theft within Hartlepool in the 12 months to the end of September 2024.

It marked an increase of 16.7% from the previous year.

In September alone there were 257 reports.

Hartlepool’s Chief Inspector Peter Littlewood said a relatively small number of persistent offenders stealing to fund their drug misuse and addiction was the main driver behind shop crime rather than organised crime gangs operating.

To take part in the survey go to: yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk/retail-theft/surveys/retail-crime

It closes on January 5 next year.