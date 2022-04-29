Hartlepool seaside coffee house to mark first anniversary with deals and dog care fundraiser

The Seahorse Coffee House, in Seaton Carew, launched in the Trinity Guest House one year ago.

It will mark the occasion this weekend with offers and deals to tempt the taste buds.

And on Sunday, May 1, they are hosting a small show and adoption event for Maxi’s Mates Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Gregory of Seahorse Coffee House with a cuppa and collection tin for Maxi's Mates. Picture by FRANK REID

Reflecting on their first year in their premises in Church Street at Seaton, proprietor Helen Gregory said: “It’s been good. Better than I thought but a lot of hard work.

"We’ve had some brilliant times and met some fabulous people.”

She admitted there have been challenges as the hospitality industry tried to recover from the pandemic and with people now struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Helen added: "We had just come out of the Covid restrictions and then people are worried about spending money.

"I have noticed a lot more people who come to Seaton bring their own picnics and flasks.

"Easter was not as busy as normal. But we’ve got some great staff.

"The biggest thing is how much people love coffee and were desperate for something different.”

Seahorse Coffee House offers customers the choice of four different beans and this weekend they have a guest fifth bean.

Offers on Saturday and Sunday include coffee and cake for £5 and a “ditch the dairy” promotion to encourage customers to try alternatives to traditional milk such as pea milk.

Helen added: “When someone finds something new that they like and never heard or before or not really wanted to try, it’s worth its weight in gold and makes it worthwhile.”

On Sunday, May 1, visitors and their four-legged friends are invited to join in a fun dog show for Maxi’s Mates, near Guisborough.

It starts at around 2.30pm and categories include best fancy dress, best trick and best behaved dog.

Maxi’s Mates will also be bringing along profiles of dogs looking for their forever homes for potential owners to begin the adoption process.