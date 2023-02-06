The event from Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9, is set to be one of the biggest free family events in the north of England in 2023 with hundreds of thousands of visitors.

And organisers say there are a wide range of trade, exhibition and concession opportunities.

Hartlepool Borough Council says it is particularly keen to hear from local businesses to help showcase what the town has to offer.

Hartlepool Tall Ships 2023 organisers including Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Shane Moore (left), Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen of the combined authority and Allan Henderson from Hartlepool Marina Ltd.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of the council, said: “Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected over the four days and it will provide a massive boost to the local and regional economy.

"We want to ensure that local businesses are able to share in the benefits it will bring.”

All types of businesses are welcome to apply. They are encouraged incorporate a maritime or nautical look for their pitch to fit in with the overall theme of the event.

Successful businesses will be required to be present each day of the event, with minimum trading times of 10am-7pm on July 6, 7 and 8, and 7am-5pm on Sunday, July 9.

Event director Catherine Honey added: “We intend to have traders, exhibitions and concessions located across the entire north event site.

"The Tall Ships Races 2023 represents an amazing opportunity for local businesses of all sizes to get involved.

"This really is an exciting time to own or operate a business in Hartlepool, we would love for you to submit an application form.”