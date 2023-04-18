Trade unions are inviting the community to join in the Workers’ Memorial Day remembrance service and wreath laying ceremony on Friday, April 28.

Held in Christ Church, in Church Square, the event commemorates those who have been killed or injured in workplace accidents and aims to raise awareness among employers of the importance of effective health and safety procedures.

Speakers will include MP Ian Lavery, chair of the Asbestos All Party Parliamentary Group, the TUC’s Shelly Asquith, Unison northern regional secretary Clare Williams, Andrew Botham, from Aslef, and NASUWT North-East organiser John Brookes.

A moment of reflection during last year's Workers Memorial Day service held in Christ Church, Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Edwin Jeffries, president of Hartlepool Trades Union Council, said: “Whether or not they have been affected by a tragedy at work, we hope that as many people as possible from across the region will join us to pay their respects and add their weight to the ongoing campaign to make all workplaces safe for workers.

“Once again, we will be providing individual flowers so that anybody attending the service can lay a flower in memory of a loved one.

“On Workers’ Memorial Day, as our slogan for the event each year reminds us, we Remember the Dead and Fight for the Living.”

Following the service, which starts at 12.30pm, wreaths will be laid by organisations, members of the public and the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brian Cowie.

The service takes place in Christ Church, Church Square, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Refreshments will be provided before the event and there will be a light buffet afterwards.

