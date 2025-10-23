A Hartlepool-based firm renowned for guiding thousands of learners into employment has been sold.

Orangebox Training Solutions, which is based at Harbour Walk, on Hartlepool Marina, has been acquired by Coniston Peak, a company that acquires and runs small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow.

The deal is set to accelerate Orangebox’s growth and ensure the longevity of the business and its current workforce of around 60 staff with significant investment planned.

By joining the group that includes Midlands-based training provider Workpays, the business is on course to help even more learners successfully move into work.

Orangebox Training Solutions' founder Simon Corbett with Coniston Peak's founder Alex Glasner, who is also the managing director at Workpays.

Chief executive Simon Corbett, who started Orangebox with a £58 computer he bought off ebay almost ten years ago, will remain at the helm.

He will work alongside Coniston Peak’s leadership to lead the next phase of expansion.

Simon said: “What started with no staff, no clients and just an idea has grown into something I’m truly proud of – a business that’s made a real difference to people’s lives.

“This next chapter is about collaboration, shared purpose and growth. By combining our two successful organisations, we share one common goal in making a difference for people, our staff, learners, partners and clients.

“Together, we can strengthen our business and dramatically increase the number of learners we help into employment.”

Orangebox recently celebrated a record-breaking year, guiding more than 1,300 learners into employment through its vocational training programmes across sectors such as construction, manufacturing and security.

The acquisition is said to mark a “significant new chapter”, promising expanded opportunities for learners and employers across the UK.

Alex, managing director of Workpays and the founder of Coniston Peak, said: “Orangebox Training Solutions is a business with a deeply impressive track record of success, built on an ethical approach and a real passion for changing people's lives for the better.

“We’ve admired Simon’s unwavering commitment to his staff and learners and we see huge potential to build on this strong culture and look to scale Orangebox’s impact with exciting plans in the pipeline.

“Working closely with Simon and the established team, we are excited to accelerate Orangebox’s journey and strengthen our shared purpose of making a difference through high-quality training and employment support.”