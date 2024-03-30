Hartlepool United football fans and residents show their support for Unite's UK steel industry campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
Supporters inside the Suit Direct Stadium displayed a large banner in support of a campaign by Unite the union to create and safeguard UK jobs.
Houses on Middleton Road near the football ground to the ground also put up estate agent-style signs declaring Steel Not for Sale, and flyers were distributed at the home and away turnstiles.
It was part of Unite’s Workers Plan for Steel campaign which is calling on politicians to commit to a change procurement rules to let UK public contracts use 100% UK steel.
The union says it alone can create thousands of jobs.
It is also calling for a phased workers’ transition to green steel with no job losses while doubling capacity to rebuild the industry.
Hartlepool supporter and Steelies social club member Brian Minton said: “As an ex-steel worker and resident of a town with a rich history in steel manufacturing, I would like to send a message to those workers in Port Talbot whose jobs are currently threatened.
"The UK needs to lead the way in green energy, so to all politicians I say, Support UK Steel.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The demand for green steel is set to increase and the UK is ideally situated to become a global leader – if the right choices are made.
"Unite will campaign relentlessly until our politicians make those choices.”
The union is calling on the government to match a Labour commitment to invest £3 billion in the UK steel industry.