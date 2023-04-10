Hartlepool United gains new American fans thanks to expat businessman Paul Gough at Las Vegas seminar
An expat Hartlepool businessman has been gaining support for the town’s football club thousands of miles away in America.
Town businessman and physio coach Paul Gough gave out a number of Hartlepool United shirts to a 120-strong audience of personal trainers attending a business seminar he hosted in Las Vegas.
The event was happening at the same time that Pools dramatically came from behind to beat Swindon Town 2-1 to boost their survival hopes.
Mr Gough, owner of Paul Gough Physio Rooms, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, and who lives in Orlando, Florida, said: “In Florida last November we gave out Pools shirts and they went down a storm, so we thought we would fit in with the bigger and better theme of Vegas and give out even more.
“At the same time Pools were winning, our event was taking place and we had score updates flashing up on the big screen. The place erupted when news came through of the winner.”
Among the new Pools fans at the seminar was Jason Han who worked closely with Wales icon Gareth Bale last season to get him fit for the World Cup in his role as Head of Rehabilitation at Los Angeles FC.
Adding to the Hartlepool United theme, Mr Gough used the seminar to tell the story of how Stuart Drummond went from being H’Angus the Monkey to Hartlepool Mayor in 2002.
“It’s a really great story, one which made news around the world at the time and there’s lots to learn from it,” he said. “Stuart’s story is an inspiring one, and one which caught the imagination both then and now.”