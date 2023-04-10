News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United gains new American fans thanks to expat businessman Paul Gough at Las Vegas seminar

An expat Hartlepool businessman has been gaining support for the town’s football club thousands of miles away in America.

By Mark Payne
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST
Paul Gough (third from right) with a group of American personal trainers from Texas, Florida, New York and Los Angeles in their new Pools shirts.Paul Gough (third from right) with a group of American personal trainers from Texas, Florida, New York and Los Angeles in their new Pools shirts.
Paul Gough (third from right) with a group of American personal trainers from Texas, Florida, New York and Los Angeles in their new Pools shirts.

Town businessman and physio coach Paul Gough gave out a number of Hartlepool United shirts to a 120-strong audience of personal trainers attending a business seminar he hosted in Las Vegas.

The event was happening at the same time that Pools dramatically came from behind to beat Swindon Town 2-1 to boost their survival hopes.

Mr Gough, owner of Paul Gough Physio Rooms, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, and who lives in Orlando, Florida, said: “In Florida last November we gave out Pools shirts and they went down a storm, so we thought we would fit in with the bigger and better theme of Vegas and give out even more.

Paul Gough (left) with Jason Han in his Hartlepool United shirt.Paul Gough (left) with Jason Han in his Hartlepool United shirt.
Paul Gough (left) with Jason Han in his Hartlepool United shirt.
“At the same time Pools were winning, our event was taking place and we had score updates flashing up on the big screen. The place erupted when news came through of the winner.”

Among the new Pools fans at the seminar was Jason Han who worked closely with Wales icon Gareth Bale last season to get him fit for the World Cup in his role as Head of Rehabilitation at Los Angeles FC.

Adding to the Hartlepool United theme, Mr Gough used the seminar to tell the story of how Stuart Drummond went from being H’Angus the Monkey to Hartlepool Mayor in 2002.

“It’s a really great story, one which made news around the world at the time and there’s lots to learn from it,” he said. “Stuart’s story is an inspiring one, and one which caught the imagination both then and now.”

