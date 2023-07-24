Hartlepool Working Men’s Club in King Oswy Drive submitted an application to vary its licence to give them “greater flexibility” around when they can hold different events.

Club secretary Geoffrey Rowbotham told Hartlepool Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee the changes were the “best way forward” after numerous other venues in the area closed in recent times.

He said: “We don’t want to be in that position.

“We’re looking for a bit of flexibility and we need to expand our business plans from a financial point of view.

“The alternative to not requesting this would be to reduce our hours of opening, which would have meant us reducing hours for staff.”

The meeting heard the club currently has entertainment on twice a week, which they may wish to vary, including charity nights, events for over 60s and activities for children.

The proposals were unanimously approved by councillors.

The site will now be permitted to host plays and show films seven days a week between 10am until 6pm.

The new licence also means indoor sporting events, live and recorded music and dance performances are allowed between noon and 11.30pm any day, while boxing or wrestling can be held between 6pm and 11.30pm.

All of the activities were allowed previously at the club, but the dedicated days and times were shorter periods.