Plans have been approved to convert a vacant property into a micro brewery.

Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department last year for 26 Burn Road, in Hartlepool, which was last used as offices.

The application from Mr A Sewell sought consent to allow a micro brewery business to operate.

A report from council planning officers has now confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling them “acceptable” and in line with local policies.

Former offices at 26 Burn Road, Hartlepool, are to be transformed into a micro brewery

It said: “The proposed development is sustainably and appropriately located for its end use and is unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall character and appearance of the site.”

The development will see the garage space be used as the brewing room, with the remainder of the ground floor to be for storage for the business and the upstairs rooms as offices for sales and customer service requirements.

A planning statement adds “there will be very little construction work necessary” and “limited external” changes are required as part of the development.

It also notes the proposed extraction system “has a number of filters to trap and reduce the emissions and brewery smells associated with the business.”

Planning documents add the business would have three full-time employees.

A licensing application has also been lodged for the property to allow it to operate as a brewery with all sales “made remotely via the internet or telephone”.

Submitted by Crafty Monkey Brewing Co, which started in Elwick in 2018, it stresses a CCTV system will be in place, staff will be suitably trained and the premises will not be open to the public meaning it should have “no impact upon neighbours.”