The Grand’s newly-named 1899 Bar is now open and the owners have announced the date that the hotel’s first 20 bedrooms will become available as November 14 as part of a phased reopening.

The hotel is undergoing a complete £1.3m refurbishment since being bought by Otway Capital, which owns a number of hotels around the country, last year.

The Best-Western hotel closed in mid 2020 with all staff made redundant after its then owner Shepherd Cox Hotels (Hartlepool) went into administration.

Left to right: Irene Southern (Head Housekeeper), Nathan Longthorne (General Manager) and Brian Keane CEO Otway Capital outside of The Grand Hotel. Picture by FRANK REID

The new owners invited the Mail inside to see the progress so far since work started in April.

Brian Keane, Otway Capital CEO, said: “We are heavily dominant in the south but no so much in the north and thought Hartlepool looks like a growing economy. There is a lot of investment in the town and in the area.”

Work has included putting in new fire escapes, a new lift, new electrics and carpeting throughout, plumbing and heating. All of the hotel’s 51 bedrooms are being completely renovated too.

Mr Keane added: “We’ve spent about £1million so far and in total it will be around £1.3million. People have said it’s nice to see the private investment.

Left to right: Brian Keane CEO Otway Capital, Irene Southern (Head Housekeeper) and Nathan Longthorne (General Manager) in the bar at The Grand Hotel. Picture by FRANK REID

"Over time we’re trying to make it a four star hotel. It’s down to us to work with the local community and hopefully put the hotel back to where it should be.

"We aim to work closely with the Wesley hotel and we have a good relationship with the local authority which has been supportive with us getting our licences.”

The new hotel is creating up to 40 jobs and various training opportunities.

The 1899 Bar, named after the year the Grand first opened, includes new artwork and pictures of Hartlepool celebrities and sports stars including Jeff Stelling and Savannah Marshall.

The Grand Hotel's newly refurbished dining area. Picture by FRANK REID

Indian restaurant Mumbai is also being refurbished and is set to reopen in December.

The final stage of the refurbishment will be the hotel’s function room due for completion early next year.