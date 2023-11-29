Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robinsons Tees Valley Estate Agents, which has a branch in Hartlepool’s York Road, is now known as Smith & Friends Estate Agents after a two-year transformation.

Managing director Mark Smith, who has worked for the company for more than 20 years, said: “Since taking over Robinsons Tees Valley as a company we have continued to build on the success laid by our predecessor.

"In the last two years, we have really focused on the level of service, making it first class with the superb staff we have who genuinely want the best for our clients.

Smith & Friends Estate Agents, in York Road, Hartlepool.

He added: “The company is going to grow as we expand across the Tees Valley in the coming years.

"Our vision is to provide a sustainable and engaging estate agency that helps vendors, landlords, buyers and tenants in their property journey.

"In addition our mortgage team and excellent relationships with local solicitors make our business the complete property service.”