Hartlepool’s Twiddy’s Grub House announces closure after soaring energy costs

A popular Hartlepool restaurant has closed down due to skyrocketing energy bills.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST

Twiddy’s Grub House, in York Road, announced with a “heavy heart” it stopped trading on Saturday, August 26, despite month-on-month increase in revenue.

Owners of the American restaurant explained in a Facebook post that the closure was because of rise in energy bills, with the business’s most recent bill totalling £5,000.

The post said: “We have had continuous growth, month-on-month increase in orders and revenue.

The popular restaurant confirmed it had stopped trading in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 27.The popular restaurant confirmed it had stopped trading in a Facebook post on Sunday, August 27.
"We have been confirmed as the most popular and busiest venue on Just Eat for takeout in Hartlepool for the past 6 months straight.

"We have delivered the best and most loved food in Hartlepool.

“All of this is despite the cost of living crisis. People have continued to dine with us day-in, day-out.

"However, the energy crisis is a killer.

"Our electricity bill has increased from £60-80 per month to £2,000 per month... and the most recent bills coming in at £5,000 per month. My most recent invoice is over £28k - and we are a small restaurant. These continued energy increases are just not viable for any business.”

The restaurant added its last day on Saturday ended on a high with a sold-out drag brunch and hinted it could open again.

It said: “Twiddy's will be back. Our food will continue to be served to the masses of Pools!

"But I am waiting until the energy prices become more reasonable. Hopefully, that will be soon.”

The announcement of the closure on Sunday, August 27, left customers “devastated” and “gutted” on social media.

