Have your say in shaping Hartlepool's future economic priorities and growth

The town’s current economic growth strategy was developed by Hartlepool Borough Council in 2018 and is due an update this year.

Council bosses believe this is especially important following the impact of the pandemic.

To revise the strategy, the council is running a consultation for local businesses and is encouraging as many as possible to take part in an online survey.

Councillor Paddy Brown. Picture by FRANK REID

They are also being invited to find out more and have their say at the next meeting of the Hartlepool Economic Regeneration and Tourism Forum, which takes place on Thursday, February 17, from 8.15am to 9.30am at West Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Cllr Paddy Brown, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “The updated strategy will set the town’s economic priorities for recovery and growth for the coming years, and after the long period of very difficult trading conditions which our local businesses have endured during Covid it has never been more important.

“It’s vital that as many of Hartlepool’s businesses as possible, large and small, and across all the different sectors, take part in this consultation and help shape this important blueprint for the years ahead.”

The meeting will be led by ERS Research and Consultancy, which is helping develop the new strategy, and places need to be booked in advance.