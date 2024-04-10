'He’s earned the opportunity' - Teenage Hartlepool student hits the airwaves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Cooper, known as Danny, aged 19, started volunteering at The Red Radio in 2023, helping edit shows and compiling daily quizzes.

This quickly grew to a speaking role and the hierarchy at the station saw his talent and decided to give him his own show.

Station owner Dave Roberts said: “Danny has been helping behind the microphone for several months on the mid-morning show here on The Red.”

Danny Cooper on The Red Radio.

He continued: “We are always looking to give opportunity to the people of the region and as Danny’s confidence grew, we saw an opportunity to bring him onto the show and he started to become an integral part of the programming delivering the daily TV guide and compiling the quiz that’s sweeping the nation, Name that Theme.

"He’s earned the opportunity to present his own lunchtime show every weekday here on The Red, age should be no barrier.”

Danny is no stranger to the world of entertainment having studied as a performing arts student at Stockton and Riverside College.

This led to multiple roles onstage including a detective in Lazy Ace followed by one half of the protagonists’ parents in Troubles A Brewin, both West End shows.

This was followed by on screen supporting roles in ITV’s Vera and the box office film “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry”.

Danny said: “I was given a massive opportunity to come into The Red and learn my trade, through the tutelage of the station owner Dave and Daz from the mid-morning show.

"Working in such a safe and positive environment allows my confidence to grow daily.”

He continued: “It’s such an enjoyable job it doesn’t feel like work. I have learnt far more than I could've ever hoped for during my time here but was totally shocked when I was offered my own show. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and I can’t wait to see what else is to come.”