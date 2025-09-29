HiQ Tyres & Autocare brings customer-first automotive care to Stockton

HiQ Tyres & Autocare has continued the expansion of its nationwide network with the opening of a state-of-the-art service centre in Stockton, bringing its renowned blend of trusted customer-focused vehicle maintenance and servicing technology to drivers across the Teesside area.

The franchise is owned and operated by Donna Brown, who, together with her family, has built a strong reputation for customer care since 2003.

Having successfully run garages in Cambridgeshire for more than two decades, Donna has now invested in Stockton, bringing her proven customer-first approach to the area under the HiQ banner.

“Having worked in the industry for more than 20 years, we know what customers value most: honesty, clarity, and friendly service,” explains Donna. “When we moved to the area, opening in Stockton felt like the natural next step.

"Customers here have already responded positively. They appreciate that we explain things clearly and go the extra mile. Partnering with HiQ gives us the chance to combine our personal approach with the strength and reassurance of a national brand, which means our customers get the best of both worlds.”

Alongside its technical expertise, the new Stockton autocentre has been designed with customer comfort in mind. The waiting area is family friendly, with a dedicated child-friendly space that includes toys and a television area. Customers can also enjoy complimentary refreshments, ensuring that time spent waiting in the centre is as welcoming and comfortable as possible.

“HiQ’s values mirror our own: transparency, trust, and professionalism. Their franchise support has been brilliant too, with industry experts always on hand to offer advice, help with setup, and assist with national and local supplier accounts. On top of that, HiQ’s group deals help us keep costs down, savings that we’re able to pass directly to our customers,” Donna adds.

The opening has already created new jobs, with further growth planned as the business expands.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Stockton is now open at Task Industrial Estate, Stockton

Donna explains how her team is committed to supporting the local community: “We are proud of our partnerships with charities including the local food bank and Daisy Chain. This is a Stockton-based charity that supports and empowers autistic and neurodivergent local people.

“Our ambition is to make HiQ Stockton the go-to autocare centre for drivers in the area. We have the space, the technology, and a growing team to deliver for both local motorists and fleet clients. Most importantly, we’ll continue to build trust by being transparent, approachable, and professional in everything we do.”