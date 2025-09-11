Historic Middlesbrough Post Office building to be sold at auction

Middlesbrough’s Victorian Grade II-listed former main post office building, a landmark in the town’s original commercial centre, is set to go under the hammer later this month with a guide price of £480,000.

The property will be sold by Pugh, part of Eddisons, in the firm’s next online auction on 24 September.

The 50,000 sq ft, four-storey property, now known as Exchange House, was built in 1878 as part of Middlesbrough’s prestigious Exchange Square, which showcased the grand civic and commercial buildings that reflected the town’s 19th-century wealth and prominence in coal, iron and steel.

Designed by architect James Williams, who was responsible for numerous post office buildings across England during his career with the Office of Works, the imposing red brick and buff sandstone building is a striking example of baroque-style architecture.

The building served as Middlesbrough’s Head Post Office until the early 1980s, when it was converted into an archive facility. Situated at 8 Exchange Square, next to the railway station, according to auctioneers, Exchange House now offers a rare chance for investors and developers to acquire a piece of the town’s heritage at the heart of its ongoing regeneration.

Will Thompson, director at Pugh, said: “This is a unique opportunity to capitalise on Middlesbrough’s evolving commercial landscape while preserving a piece of its architectural and commercial history. The building’s central location and flexible layout make it ideal for redevelopment into a variety of potential future uses, subject to the necessary consents.”

He added: “The town has seen vast improvements in recent years and has really become a place for businesses to thrive within high-quality commercial spaces. We anticipate strong interest from investors looking to capitalise on Middlesbrough’s growth and regeneration.”

This month’s Pugh auction, which includes the former post office building, has new lots added daily and will be held on 24 September at www.pugh-auctions.com