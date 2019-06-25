From left, Keith Thornton of Hodgson Fish, chef Archie Waites, Wayne Reed of Hodgson Fish, chefs Jack Sharman and Ruaridh Peacock, porter Michal Wiater and owner of The Wensleydale Heifer David Moss with the swordfish. Photograph: Stuart Boulton

This massive swordfish – one of the largest to be reeled in local fishing waters – was delivered by Hodgson’s to one of Yorkshire’s most luxurious boutique hotels and restaurants.

The whopper weighs in at 32kg (over 70lbs) and will be on the menu at The Wensleydale Heifer in West Witton, near Leyburn.

Hodgson Fish, based at Hartlepool fish quay on the Headland, are the North-East’s largest independent fish wholesalers and fishmongers.

Business Development Manager Keith Thornton said: “When we knew we had such a fantastic and unusual fish making its way to the UK, we knew we wanted to make sure it went to a restaurant where it would be used in the very best way.

“We pride ourselves on providing the very best quality fresh fish to our customers, and the Heifer is known for its focus on quality always, so we knew this was the right place for such a special fish.

“We know the dishes it is used in will really showcase it in the very best way.”

The gargantuan catch was line caught and landed by Spanish fishermen before being brought into the UK at one of the UK’s largest fishing ports, Brixham, in Devon.

Swordfish of such a size are unusual outside of the Pacific.

David Moss, owner and chef at The Wensleydale Heifer, said: “It is unusual to see a fish of this size and we leapt at the chance to be the lucky restaurant to use such wonderfully fresh and fantastic quality fish on our menu.

“Around 100 lucky people will be able to enjoy this freshest of swordfish as we estimate that’s how many portions we will be able fillet.”

The Wensleydale Heifer has form for working with huge fish. In 2011, it hit the record books for preparing and cooking a world-record beating portion of fish and chips weighing in at a massive 101lbs.