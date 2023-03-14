News you can trust since 1877
How a Hartlepool Dignity funeral directors is helping the community to remember mums ahead of Mother's Day 2023

A Hartlepool funeral directors is helping people to remember their mothers and maternal figures this Mother’s Day this Sunday.

By Mark Payne
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT

Mason’s Funeral Directors has created a forget-me-not window display and memorial tree to help the local community remember and pay tribute to mums that are no longer with us in the lead up to Mothering Sunday on March 19.

Families that they have served and the wider public are welcome to write a personalised message or special memory about their Mum on a tag or poster for display in the window or on a memorial tree.

Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger at Mason’s, part of Dignity Funerals, said: "Our caring doesn’t stop once the funeral has taken place, we like to support our families whenever they need advice or even just a chat.”

Julia Masshedar, Mason's funeral service arranger, with a tag for the Mother's Day memory tree in reception.
They are also happy to receive Mother's Day memory messages via Facebook to be added to the memorial tree.

Located at 129 Park Road, they are open between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

