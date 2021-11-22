How firms can get to do business with Hartlepool Borough Council

The free get together, which is organised by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO), is on Thursday, December 2, from 8.30am –9.30am at The BIS, in the town’s Whitby Street.

Councillor Paddy Brown, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “This event will give Hartlepool businesses of all sizes, operating across all industries, the opportunity to learn how the council’s procurement process works and how firms can make the most of public sector opportunities by bidding for work contracts.”

The event will consist of a procurement update from the council’s economic growth team and a presentation from NEPO .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BIS, in Hartlepool, hosts an event where firms can learn how to do business with Hartlepool Borough Council.

The event starts with arrivals and coffee from 8.30am followed by the presentations from 8.45am onwards.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance by searching for Doing Business with Hartlepool Borough Council at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.