Henderson Design Group – based on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate – has been in existence since 1993 and grown into the biggest independent wallcoverings retailer in the North-East.

Owner Ian Henderson gave Cllr Mike Young, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, and Hartlepool Mayor Cllr Brian Cowie, a tour of the site to discussed the impact of Covid on the business and the current economic situation.

Mr Henderson said: “We were one of the businesses that actually grew through the Covid lockdown period.

Cllr Mike Young, Ian Henderson of Henderson Design Group, and Cllr Brian Cowie.

"We design and manufacture wallpaper products and with people being at home many decided to redecorate their homes. Our turnover went up and our share of the overall national market increased in a very significant way.

"While we all agree that from a personal perspective Covid-19 was a horrible situation for the world to be in, we were fortunate to increase sales at that time.”

He added: “We naturally feel for businesses at the opposite end of the spectrum and who continue to face the increasing pressures of inflation and rising interest rates. A knock-on effect sadly of a war that needs to be brought to a peaceful end quickly.”

Coun Cowie said: “It is incredible to think that there are businesses like this and others that are succeeding in delivering excellent branded products of superb quality to the mass market – not just here in Hartlepool, but all over the world.

"We need to highlight their success and spread the word about their positive impact on the town and its communities for their readiness to employ local people and give job stability and satisfaction, especially at times of economic difficulty.”

Coun Young added: “The work being done in the design and innovation of products is incredible and it is important to highlight local success stories which are bringing economic opportunities to our town.”