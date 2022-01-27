How Hartlepool training provider Orangebox is working with French global energy group

Orangebox Training Solutions is working with Equans – part of the French multi-national Engie group – to educate and improve the skills of workers, including 125 new starters the firm has taken on under the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.Orangebox has been delivering leadership and management training to the firm since 2016 and this has progressed into graduate management schools, high potential apprentice training and, more recently, working with Equans’ 125 new starters.

Michael Glenn, director of development and innovation at the training firm, has been leading training retreats in Kent as well as sessions at the company’s Tranquility House base at Hartlepool Marina.Anastasia Womack, Equans’ talent, development and early careers lead, said: “Our relationship has developed into broader career skills. Everything is focused on employability, especially with the Kickstarts.

“We started to work with Orangebox more formally last year and that has developed into graduate management school.

Anastasia Womack, of Equans, with Orangebox's director of development and innovation, Michael Glenn, and CEO Simon Corbett.

“With Orangebox acting as coaches, we are developing future talent and leaders for Engie and Equans.”Mr Glenn said: “We’re now working with a range of colleagues from the Kickstart, apprenticeship and graduate programmes and getting to know much more about how we can help them to plan their career and build their skills and experience.Orangebox has developed a 12-month programme enabling learners to have soft skills and take them on to personal development.

Ms Womack added: “On our next retreat we are basing it on the global economic forum’s top ten skills for 2025, we want to future proof graduates on those skills such as problem solving and immersive intelligence.“Usually a week will be a mix of workshop-style tasks, this time we are doing more physical things, like taking them to maritime skills training, presenting a challenge to build resilience and work on physical attributes and team building.”

Equans is focusing on the young workers, having established a partnership with Youth Employment UK.

The Orangebox training is linking to that by helping the giant energy group on the road to net zero.|