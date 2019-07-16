How new Aldi store in Hartlepool could look in move to new site
An Aldi supermarket in Hartlepool could be on the move as the retailer says one of its sites has become too small and out of date.
The discount chain is preparing a proposal to relocate from its existing site at Tees Bay Retail Park to a vacant parcel of land off Brenda Road nearby.
It says the existing store is too small and old fashioned, while the new site to the south-west of the Stag & Monkey public house, will be more accessible.
A spokesperson for Aldi said: “We are delighted to announce our plans for a new store in Hartlepool.
“The proposal would provide local residents with a greater level of parking and a high-quality, modern store providing customers with a modern shopping experience, whilst still stocking the same range of award-winning products.”
“We want to hear from local people before we submit a planning application, and encourage residents to meet us on 24th July at the public exhibition to find out more.”
Apart from being too small, Aldi says the Tees Bay store is not in keeping with their modern style and no longer meets customer expectations.
No jobs will be lost if the application receives planning permission with the retention of existing employees of the Tees Bay store.
The new store could be open as early as late next year.
A consultation event will take place on Wednesday, July 24, between 3pm and 7pm at Belle Vue Social Club, Kendal Road, Hartlepool.
Detailed information about the proposals and ways in which residents can provide their feedback can be found at the project website: http://www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/hartlepool, or by contacting the project team on Freephone information line number on 0800 298 7040, or email: feedback@consultation-online.co.uk
Aldi has a second Hartlepool store on Dunston Road off Hart Lane. The retailer has over 830 stores in Britain and 32,000 employees.
Its market share has more than doubled since 2010.