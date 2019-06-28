Orangebox Training Solutions staff from left Laura Frew, Claire Craig, Glen Hughes, CEO Simon Corbett, Tracy Angus and Nicola Hubble.

Orangebox Training Solutions was started by former policeman Simon Corbett with just a £58 computer he bought from ebay.

Three years later the company, based at the town’s Queen’s Meadow Business Park, has put around 800 people from Hartlepool and across the North East through its various employability training courses.

Many have been successful at the end of it with a success rate over the last year 10% higher than the national average at 45%.

Orangebox’s CEO Simon, who spent 23 years as a policeman, including working undercover for the National Crime Agency, said: “Because we are a small team with high values and standards we are doing well against the big boys who also deliver this.

“I wanted to create something that gives something back.

“It is hundreds of people we have got into work in a short space of time. My belief is if you do it well we can get unemployed people back into work.”

Employability provided by Orangebox are fully funded by the Government and vary according to the client that is looking to recruit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent course delivered for Staffline, the biggest recruiter in the UK, to fill vacancies with Tesco at Teesport has seen 90% and even a 100% success rate.

Simon believes it is also down to their trainers, who he says all have a story to tell, that sets the company apart from others.

Staff have roughly doubled each year to now nine based in Hartlepool and around 30 freelance trainers.

And Orangebox have forged strong links with local employers and colleges including Hartlepool College of Further Education and energy consultancy Utility Alliance.

Glen Hughes, Design and Marketing Manager at Orangebox, said: “We are proud to come from Hartlepool and want to do more by linking up with more local businesses to offer the opportunity to more people of the town.”