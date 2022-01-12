How to gain expert advice on starting your own Hartlepool business

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s Economic Growth Team, it takes place on Wednesday, January 19, from 3pm-6pm at Hartlepool Enterprise Centre, in Brougham Terrace.

There will be an opportunity to chat one-to-one with business start-up advisers from the council’s economic growth team, the Prince’s Trust, Business & IP Centre Tees Valley and Enterprise Made Simple.

Caron Auckland, the council’s enterprise manager, said: “If you are thinking of starting a business in Hartlepool but aren’t sure of the next steps or what support is available, make a date for this free event.

“Our friendly specialists have a wealth of combined experience and will be able to give you general advice on a range of topics including finance, business plans, recruitment and business premises.”

For more information call (01429) 867677, email [email protected] or go to www.investinhartlepool.co.uk/hartlepool-enterprise-centre.

