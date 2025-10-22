Hundreds of Hartlepool workers in the chemical industry have been made redundant after their employer’s financial collapse.

Venator Materials UK, which has sites on the outskirts of town in Greatham and Wynyard, has appointed administrators following “sustained financial pressures and challenging market conditions” in the worldwide titanium dioxide (TiO₂) manufacturing sector.

One-hundred-and-forty-seven staff have been made redundant at Wynyard with a further 126 employees losing their jobs at Greatham.

Both sites remain open, however, with an agreement already in place to sell the Greatham pigment plant to the Chinese-based LB Group.

Administrator Alvarez & Marsal intends to maintain the Greatham premises in an “idle mode” until a deal is hopefully concluded.

The Wynyard offices will continue to provide support services to the company and the wider Venator group.

A third Venator Materials UK site at Birtley, near Chester-le-Street, “has stopped production and is in the process of being wound down”.

A statement on behalf of Venator said 232 staff “have been retained to assist in the administration process”.

Joint administrator Mark Firmin, who is also managing director at Alvarez & Marsal, said: “Venator Group has been severely impacted by increased competition and rising costs in recent months.

"Over the coming period, we will be working closely with the retained staff to safely maintain the site in an idle state while we progress the sale of the Greatham plant.”

Karen Askwith, the managing director at Venator, said: “Despite extensive efforts to stabilise the UK business, the Venator Materials UK Ltd board of directors has taken decisive action to protect stakeholder interests and made the difficult decision to appoint administrators.

"This provides an opportunity to restructure whilst we continue to pursue the completion of the sale process for the Greatham plant and associated TiO2 pigment assets.

“We recognise the impact this decision has and it is not one we have taken lightly.

"However, given the prolonged downturn in the TiO₂ industry and the financial pressures we face, administration is the most responsible path forward.

"It allows us to preserve value and create the conditions necessary for a potential future recovery under new ownership.”

TiO₂ is used in the manufacture of paint and sunscreens and as a colourant in foods.