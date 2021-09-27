Hundreds of Hartlepool jobs safe as cable firm announces £130m expansion deal

The £130m deal with safeguard around 270 jobs at JDR Cables's Hartlepool headquarters.

JDR Cable Systems, which supplies under sea cables for the offshore wind industry at its state-of-the-art site on the Headland, has announced the major investment in facilities that will develop and build components for next generation wind turbines.

The money has come from the Government’s £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme and private investment that will create and safeguard more than 440 jobs across the North East.

The Government said in a statement: “Of those jobs, 270 will be protected at JDR Cable Systems’ existing factory in Hartlepool.”

The investment will also finance a new factory employing 170 people in Cambois, near Blyth, in Northumberland, that will supply the Hartlepool site with state-of-the-art cable cores and high voltage underwater cabling.

Bosses say it will enable the UK to better compete with foreign manufacturers in the growing offshore wind industry on a global level.

Tomasz Nowak, chief executive officer at JDR, said: “As the energy transition gathers pace and the UK’s offshore wind sector continues to thrive, turbines are growing taller and farther from shore, calling for higher voltage subsea cables.

“We’re delighted to build on our legacy as a leading provider of subsea cables to the offshore energy sector by investing in this new facility."

It brings the total amount of Government and private investment in the industry to £675 million this year.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK’s offshore wind sector is a major industrial success story, but we need to ensure local workers and manufacturers fully reap the economic benefits of this booming industry.

“This major investment is a perfect example of how our transition to a low carbon economy can attract new industries, create jobs, reduce our reliance on unreliable fossil fuels and generate export opportunities as we build back greener from the pandemic.”

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone added: “Just as the UK led the Industrial Revolution two centuries ago, we are now spearheading the Green Industrial Revolution and we are building a manufacturing base that reflects our position as a world leader in offshore wind technology.”

