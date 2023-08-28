Catering for couples and families who enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the countryside combined with luxury and modern conveniences, The Nest has been launched at Red Hurworth Farm near Wingate.

The creation of two elevated self-catered treehouses and waterside lodges has been a real labour of love for Claire and Hugh Carter who’ve spent the past few years creating this new addition to the North East staycation and holiday let market – and they hope their attention to detail will have them flocking.

A family-owned business, The Nest houses five properties all named after birds: two treehouses named Wren and Nuthatch, two waterside lodges Sandpiper and Kingfisher, which all cater for couples and The Covey, named after a mature bird, which has five bedrooms and a children’s play area.

Nuthatch is one of two elevated treehouses at The Nest holiday let development in County Durham

Claire said: “We wanted to create self-catered lodges and treehouses that allowed guests to enjoy the views, wildlife and peace of Red Hurworth farm without having to compromise on luxuries.

“We’ve paid meticulous attention to every detail in the design from external design features to the interiors in each lodge or treehouse. Our focus was to create hidden gems nestled in nature for couples seeking unforgettable stays.”

So what’s it like to take a rest at The Nest?

The setting

The open plan kitchen and bedroom at Nuthatch

A gaggle of geese majestically flapped through the air as we made our way to our elevated treehouse for the evening, a futuristic-looking wooden structure that rises three metres above the ground to create the perfect vantage point over the unspoilt countryside.

Our retreat was Nuthatch, one of the nesting species who inform the theme of The Nest. Despite being a short drive off the hustle and bustle of the A19, The Nest feels a world away and is a hive of nature.

The two treehouses are set apart from the rest of the accommodation on the sprawling farm and well spaced from each other for true privacy.

Barnard Castle-based interior designers Niche Living helped dress the open plan treehouses and they’re a stylish affair, each with its own character.

The two elevated treehouses stand apart from the rest of the development on Red Hurworth Farm, near Wingate

Ours featured a rich velvet headboard of burnt orange, under feature beams, on a plush super king-sized bed overlooking the terrace and views beyond.

Feature floral wallpaper, abstract art and parquet-style flooring and Atlas Concorde Italian tiles and Lusso fittings in the en-suite bathrooms, all adds to the charm.

Film can be enjoyed from the comfort of the leather sofa with a smart TV and Sonos inbuilt music system perfect for a night in.

Little luxuries come as standard here, such as underfloor heating, high-speed wifi and a welcome pack with chocolates, hot chocolate and popcorn.

The treehouses are one bedroom

Nuthatch can be booked for a minimum of two nights, so the kitchen is fully equipped for self-catering, complete with dishwasher and compact oven with microwave and induction hob.

Night owls will enjoy taking in the sunset after sinking into the hot tub which overlooks a water feature at the farm and acres of rolling fields.

In another nod to nature, the site is equipped with renewable heating.

Facilities

Nuthatch is accessed via a code sent to you for the lock box. Prior to arrival you’re sent a link to an app which serves as a digital guide book and it’s super handy, giving you everything you can possibly need for your stay, from your wifi code to how to operate everything from the Velux blind to the electric candles.

It also features local information from nearby walks and beaches to cafes and restaurants.

The hot tub on a private terrace at Nuthatch

Each accommodation has plenty of parking.

The Covey is dog-friendly, but there’s no dogs allowed at the waterside lodges and treehouses.

Prices

Prices at Nest start from £270 per night for midweek stays and £295 per night for weekends.

The Covey is available from £700 per night on Fridays and Saturdays, and from £300 per night on weekdays out of season, up to £825 per night on Fridays and Saturdays, and from £465 per night on weekdays during peak season. Weekends require a minimum of two nights, while midweek stays require a minimum of three nights.

Bookings can be made at www.restatthenest.co.uk

How to get there