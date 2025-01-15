Intasite hosts Year 9 students for hands-on STEM and leadership day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Intasite, a leading technology platform dedicated to streamlining safety and site access processes for safety critical industries, has reaffirmed its dedication to STEM education and empowering young people by hosting a group of Year 9 students for a day of interactive work experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative was part of the Power of Women’s Female Empowerment Programme, part of the Office of the Police Crime Commissioner for Cleveland’s Safer Streets 5 collaboration with Stockton Borough Council, which includes working with students at North Shore Academy, to promote equality, confidence and awareness of career options.

Throughout the day, students engaged in sessions on decision-making, financial planning, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability, female leadership, and career paths in the digital and tech sectors. Working alongside Intasite’s audio-visual team, the students created their own health and safety induction video for LevelQ, a commercial office space in Stockton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest initiative reaffirms Intasite’s commitment to providing opportunity and training to young people and comes after the firm recently hired its first apprentice. Kayhan Kajumi - Software Developer Apprentice through a collaboration with Middlesbrough College, who is a T-Level graduate in Digital, Production, Design & Development.

Members of Intasite’s team with students from North Shore Academy and Power of Women’s Claire Preston.

The Power of Women campaign was founded by business leaders in the North East, spearheaded by the late Professor Jane Turner OBE DL. Motivated by Plan UK’s report naming Middlesbrough as the ‘Worst Place to Grow Up a Girl,’ its mission is to improve the lives of young people in the Tees Valley and beyond.

Claire Preston, Head of Operations at Power of Women, said: “This is exactly the kind of day that young people need! The aim of POW is to motivate equality of opportunity and break down gender stereotypes, showing students what is possible regardless of gender or postcode. The work we are doing as part of the Safer Streets project is focussing specifically on students in Stockton and this day has done everything we’d hoped for and more - inspiring female students to consider careers they would never have dreamed of and opened their eyes to opportunities they can access right here on their doorstep, which present sectors and professions with immense variety of roles and employment pathways and prospects.

“The way that Intasite engaged with the students to really excite them about their business and work was brilliant and hugely appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Croce, Commercial Director at Intasite, said: “We hope the students enjoyed their time with us and found inspiration for their future career paths. They were a fantastic group to work with, and we had a wonderful afternoon sharing insights into the tech industry."

Paul Martin, Creative Director at Intasite, said: “It was great to see the creativity and enthusiasm the students brought to the project. Helping them turn their ideas into a professional health and safety video was a rewarding experience, and we hope it gave them valuable insight into the possibilities within the tech and digital industries."

Intasite is a leading technology platform dedicated to streamlining safety and site access processes for safety-critical industries. Its platform provides a comprehensive suite of digital tools for streamlining induction processes, enabling companies to deliver interactive safety modules accessible from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also includes contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control systems for enhanced security.