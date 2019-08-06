Investigation launched after man is injured at The Expanded Metal Company
The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation after a man was injured at the factory on Monday, August 5.
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 13:09
The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the factory on Greatham Street on Monday just before 5pm.
They said: “A male patient was transported to James Cook Hospital with hand injuries.”
A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “HSE is aware and making initial enquiries.”
Staff at The Expanded Metal Company were unable to comment.