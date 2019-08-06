Investigation launched after man is injured at The Expanded Metal Company

The Health and Safety Executive has launched an investigation after a man was injured at the factory on Monday, August 5.

By The newsroom
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 13:09
The HSE is investigating after a man sustained hand injuries at The Expanded Metal Company in Hartlepool

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the factory on Greatham Street on Monday just before 5pm.

They said: “A male patient was transported to James Cook Hospital with hand injuries.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “HSE is aware and making initial enquiries.”

Staff at The Expanded Metal Company were unable to comment.