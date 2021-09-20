IT firm on outskirts of Hartlepool opts for anniversary rebrand

Communicate's Tony Snaith, right, with Better's Paul Bell.

Communicate Technology operates across the UK from its headquarters at Wynyard Business Park as well as offices in Leeds, Bedfordshire and Kent,

The rebrand, masterminded by brand agency Better, comes as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Communicate Technology chief executive officer Tony Snaith said: “It’s the perfect time for a rebrand as the business has developed significantly over the past ten years and the new brand reflects our vision going forward and our streamlined full service offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s taken time to refine our new brand and we’re thrilled to have worked with brand agency Better throughout this process to finally bring our vision to life.”

Paul Bell, client services director at Better, said: “We’re proud to launch a comprehensive new brand and website for Communicate.

“As one of the industry’s leading internet service and managed security providers, the complete brand overhaul signals a new chapter in their journey."

Founded in 2011, the rebrand supports Communicate’s goals for long-term growth in the ever-evolving industry.

As part of this long-term plan, Communicate hopes to attract new talent and “grow their own” – having taken on seven apprentices at its offices in Wynyard, Leeds and Kent.