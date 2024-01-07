A leading maker of under sea cables has demonstrated its commitment to continued growth in Hartlepool by signing long-term contract extensions.

JDR Cables, which supplies under sea cables for the offshore wind industry, has been a tenant at Port of Hartlepool since 2008 creating a world-class manufacturing facility.

The company has now signed 15-year contract extensions with port operator PD Ports, securing 280 jobs and maintaining its position at the heart of Hartlepool’s growing offshore and renewable energies cluster.

Mark Braybrooke, chief operating officer at JDR Cables, said: “As a UK-based company, we take pride in our pivotal role in enhancing the local economy of the North-East and the broader UK.

JDR Cables in Hartlepool has signed a contract extension with PD Ports.

“Operating from our Hartlepool facility, we are dedicated to contributing to the growth of the renewable energy sector, fortifying the UK’s position in offshore wind manufacturing and leading the export of new subsea power and control connection technologies to the global offshore energy sector.”

The 300,000 square feet quayside site is JDR’s flagship facility and specialises in manufacturing ultra-long length cables and umbilicals.

The company recently invested £3million in new technology to nearly double the product weight capacity at the Hartlepool facility.

Together with long-term agreements, the company is looking forward to future growth.

Michael McConnell, group property director at PD Ports, said: “The extension of JDR’s leases at the Port of Hartlepool is a real vote of confidence and shows a long-term commitment to the town and the wider region, which we’re delighted to support.

“The infrastructure at the port is ideal for companies within the energy sector, with direct access to operations in the North Sea.”

PD Ports added Hartlepool has reinforced its position as a “key industrial hub” for the offshore renewables sector.

The news has been welcomed by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer, and John McCabe, chief executive of the North East Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs Mortimer said: “I am delighted at this news from PD Ports and JDR Cables. JDR are a business I have enjoyed visiting many times, they are a great team and a robust employer for Hartlepool.”