JILL MORTIMER: Seeing how Government cash is protecting jobs - and more!

The facility is receiving funding from the Government’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme as well as private funding – the £130 million investment will facilitate the development of components for next generation wind turbines.

The facility, which sees Hartlepool export state-of-the-art cable to global markets, is a huge boost to local economies in our area. Not only does the investment ensure the protection of 270 jobs at the Hartlepool factory, providing well paid and skilled work to local people, but it promotes the North East as a powerhouse delivering clean electricity and forging the way towards a greener industry.

I was delighted to meet with Micky Day in ‘The Extra Mile Charity Shop’ this week – I was presenting Micky with a ‘Point of Light’ certificate and letter from the Prime Minister, congratulating him for the amazing work he has done raising awareness and money for Cancer Research and Hartlepool Hospice. I know many of my constituents will be aware of the work Micky does across Hartlepool through the Miles for Men and Walk for Women charity, and I am sure you would all agree that it is right that his dedication and hard work has been recognised by the Government.

Therefore, I am so pleased to be able to support Micky in the charity’s latest project, building a wraparound decking on the ‘staycation’ caravan they run for cancer patients to be able to enjoy quality time together with their loved ones. I lost a cousin to childhood cancer, one of the last things we did together before she sadly passed away was to go for a family holiday in a static caravan. The memories we made have lasted a life time and I know how much these trips mean to families, so I am thrilled to be adopting this local charity and supporting the life-changing work they do.