Job cuts at Caterpillar as firm lays off agency workers from Peterlee plant

Caterpillar has confirmed it has laid off staff at its Peterlee plant

The firm has confirmed it has ended the contracts of workers employed through recruitment agency Randstad.

Caterpillar has refused to confirm the numbers involved, but the Echo has been told more than 250 people have lost their jobs.

A company spokesman said: “Caterpillar notified Randstad of the need to release agency workers from the Peterlee, United Kingdom facility.

“This decision was made to realign production to demand and to maintain long-term competitiveness.”

The company said the number of workers involved was not something the it would disclose as part of its relationship with the agency.

One worker, who did not wish to be named, said employees had been informed by phone that their contracts were being terminated.

He said: “The way in which people were made aware of their lay-off was by a phone call which sounded like a script was being read out.

“No information on holidays owed, bonus pay-outs etc was given.”

The Peterlee Caterpillar site is the worldwide source of Cat® Articulated Trucks and machines from the site are shipped to customers around the world.

The firm has cut staff a number of times over the past 10 years; 300 jobs were lost at the site in 2012 and a further 110 jobs were cut in 2014.