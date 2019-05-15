'Jobs jobs jobs - just what we need' - Mail readers welcome opening of multi-million pound energy plant in Hartlepool

Hartlepool residents are celebrating hundreds of new jobs for the town as plans for a new power plant are announced.

Graythorp Energy Ltd revealed its proposals to build the £230million plant on a 15-acre site at Tofts Road West, next to the Graythorp Industrial Estate south of Seaton Carew, on Tuesday.

The launch of the proposed plant. Nick Roberts, Axis Planning Consultant, left, and Ray Tucker, MD at Graythorp Energy.

A planning application is due to be formally entered to Hartlepool Borough Council next month, with a public consultation already underway.

Families are being invited to have their say on the plans online, and attend a public exhibition being held next week (Tuesday, May 21) at Seaton Carew Sports and Social Club.

Speaking as the plans were revealed, Ray Tucker, Managing Director of Graythorp Energy, said 300 people could be employed during the three-year construction phase for the plant, while 40 people would be employed at the centre going forward.

If approved, the combined heat and power plant would turn up to 550,000 tonnes of dry household and industrial waste a year into enough electricity for around 100,000 homes.

Impression of how the plant could look.

This waste would otherwise go to landfill.

Mail readers expressed their support for the plans on social media, heralding the jobs as just what Hartlepool needs.

A number voiced concerns about the proposals, including the traffic impact on local roads. Others also called for investment in other sectors.

It is hoped that the plant would open in 2023.

The power plant is proposed to be built on land off Tofts Road West, subject to planning permission.

Here is how you reacted to the news on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Stephen Briggs: "Sounds good, whats the catch?"

Bryan Littler: "Great news, as part of the deal please get some funding for sports provision in the town to replace Mill House."

Beverley Yeoman Glover: "Just what we needed. Jobs and a way of getting rid of rubbish. I really don't understand why some people don't think this is good for the town."

Alan Whelpton: "Tees Road isn't good enough to take all that traffic in and out of that plant."

Stuart Rowntree: "Positive news. Landfill situation in town is disastrous at this point and threatens our local environment."

Barry Mann: "Let them build it, jobs for the town."

Jonathan Armstrong: "Jobs jobs jobs. Just what we need! Great news!"

Chris Kenny: "Great news for the town. A much-needed jobs boost, and something productive to dispose of local waste, instead of just burying it."

Martin Noble: "It is a step in the right direction. However, it would be nice for some investment which lead Hartlepool away from being industry led. We need less industry investment and more in the ways of digital and IT investment brought into the town to benefit us all."

Gren Long: "How long will it take for people to start complaining about this news?"

Ian Kenneth: "A positive development."

Stephen Garrington: "It’s about time Hartlepool got some jobs and gets good news."