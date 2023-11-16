Jobs are to be created after a steel processing company announced it is moving to the six-acre site of a former steel plant.

Steel Benders UK, currently based in Dockside Road, Middlesbrough, is to transform the former Caparo and forge plant site, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, and create at least 15 new posts.

Managing director Tania Cooper said: “The £2m project, in its entirety, is going to create more jobs and it will be the first time we have had a site that is fit-for-purpose.

“There will be huge opportunities coming up in the months and years ahead and this represents a huge step change for us, leading to us becoming more diverse and able to work in larger markets.”

Steel Benders UK's managing director Tania Cooper, second right, shows Cllr Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, far right, around the new site with operations director Phil Anderson, second left, and finance manager Ashleigh Glass, far left. Pictures: Tom Banks/Rephrase.

Work on renovating the derelict brickhouse that runs alongside Brenda Road has already started and when complete that will include office space as well as a base for the only 8x2m fibre laser cutting bed in the north of England.

The move will take two years to complete and follows support from Hartlepool Borough Council plus a grant from the Tees Valley Combined Authority, managed by UMi, to help with capital spend and job creation.

Ms Cooper added: “It was hugely important to stay in the Tees Valley because we have a number of significant contracts here. Logistically the new site is perfect, Hartlepool had the right location for us, the right piece of land.

“This represents a huge vote of confidence in the organisation and team. We are building a brand-new facility, a bespoke home that will set Steel Benders up for a basis of growth for years to come.”

The six-acre Brenda Road site from above.

Councillor Mike Young, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said after visiting the site: “This industrial level investment will be bringing new jobs and it is great to see their growth and success that they have seen over the last few years.

"I am pleased that they have chosen Hartlepool and I wish them every success here in Hartlepool.”

Steel Benders operates in a wide-range of markets including marine, defence, renewable energy, offshore, petrochemical, manufacturing, architectural and civil engineering.

It also hopes the extra capacity will help it become the “supplier of choice” on huge wind farm projects in the coming years.

For information about the upcoming vacancies email [email protected] or go to www.steelbenders.co.uk.