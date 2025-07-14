Knights appoints leading Family Partner to grow presence in Teesside

National professional services business Knights has strengthened its Family team with the appointment of experienced Partner, Rosemary Alderson, in its Teesside office.

With more than 20 years of experience in family law, Rosemary is known for her clear, practical approach and her work supporting clients from a wide range of backgrounds. She specialises in financial matters arising from divorce and separation, including complex cases involving business and farming assets, as well as advising on pre-nuptial, post-nuptial and cohabitation agreements.

Rosemary is frequently instructed by owners and directors of SMEs and works closely with other legal specialists in commercial, corporate, tax and real estate law to ensure clients benefit from a holistic, efficient service that balances both corporate and personal priorities.

She joins Knights from Macks Solicitors, where she was Head of Department in Teesside. Having spent over 20 years working in the region, Rosemary has built a strong reputation and a loyal client following and is known for her sensitivity, common sense, and commitment to delivering fair outcomes, particularly where children and ongoing relationships are involved.

Rosemary said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Knights at such a pivotal time of growth. What attracted me was the opportunity to work in a highly collaborative team with access to specialists across a wide range of disciplines.

“This allows me to offer clients a premium, well-rounded service, something that’s vital when advising on complex financial matters. Knights gives me the platform to deliver the high-quality, attentive support I believe clients deserve, without the constraints of high-volume caseloads.”

Based in Teesside, Rosemary will work closely with teams across the North, including Newcastle, Carlisle and York, helping to expand Knights’ family law expertise in the region.

David Adams, Client Services Director at Knights, said:

“Rosemary is a fantastic addition to our team in Teesside. Her deep expertise, strong client reputation and pragmatic, empathetic approach will be a huge asset as we continue to grow our family law offering across the North. We’re excited to welcome her to Knights and look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make for our clients.”

With 1,350 professionals working collaboratively across 32 offices nationwide, Knights is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue, providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium advisory services to private individuals.