Nearly 130 workers have lost their jobs at the Venator Materials UK pigment plant at Greatham, in Hartlepool, after the company was placed in administration.

Venator Materials UK, which has sites on the outskirts of town in Greatham and Wynyard, earlier this week appointed administrators following “sustained financial pressures and challenging market conditions” in the worldwide titanium dioxide (TiO₂) manufacturing sector.

Two-hundred-and seventy-three staff were made redundant across both sites with a further 232 workers retained “to assist in the administration process”.

The decision, described as “not one we have taken lightly” by Venator boss Karen Askwith, followed just days after an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) was signed for the Chinese-based LB Group to buy the Greatham manufacturing plant subject to statutory processes.

The LB Group, itself a leading producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, is now continuing negotiations with Venator Materials UK’s administrators.

Talks are likely to take months and LG Group has now said “there is no guarantee that successful completion will be achieved”.

But an LB Group statement added: “LB Group remains fully committed to completing the APA transaction and intends to restart operations at Greatham in the future, investing in its capabilities and integrating it into our global production network when conditions allow.

“The Asset Purchase Agreement reflects LB Group’s strategic commitment to supporting European TiO2 customers and expanding its global footprint.

"The company values the technical expertise and production capabilities at Greatham and welcomes the opportunity to add new high-performance titanium dioxide products to its global portfolio and to increase its global competitiveness.”

One-hundred-and-forty-seven staff have been made redundant at Wynyard with a further 126 employees losing their jobs at Greatham.

Administrator Alvarez & Marsal intends to maintain the Greatham premises in an “idle mode” until a deal is hopefully concluded.

The Wynyard offices will continue to provide support services to the company and the wider Venator group.