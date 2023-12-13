A big-hearted business has donated thousands of pounds worth of IT equipment to help a local primary school.

Youngsters at Blackhall Primary School were gifted 11 state-of-the-art touchscreen computers by Findley Roofing who are also based in the village.

Previously, the generous firm has helped the local community by providing equipment and uniform vouchers to families struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis.

And bosses at the Hackworth Road-based business said the computers will help both teachers and pupils – and give the youngsters a “great start” with their education.

Left to right: Findley Roofing Managing director Dean Coombe, Blackhall Primary School headteacher Rachel Leonard and Richie Carrigan, sales and marketing manager.

“As a major local employer, we know the struggles currently facing many people across our community,” said Dean Coombe, Managing Director of Findley Roofing.

“Many of our team are parents themselves and have children at the school, so we know times are tight – that’s why we wanted to do whatever we could to help.

“These children are the future of Blackhall, and everyone wants them to enjoy school and get the education they all deserve.

“We also know that giving them the best start will also help our community grow, so it was an absolute pleasure to provide these computers that we hope will help their minds and aspirations grow.”

Headteacher Rachel Leonard added: “The computers have been used to upgrade the technology in classrooms from years 1-6.

“This has made it easier for teachers to set up and deliver their lessons. They are a great addition.”