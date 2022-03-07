Learners celebrate as over half secure full-time employment at the end of Hartlepool course

Young people’s success has been marked with a special graduation ceremony after over half of them secured full-time employment.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:22 pm

A cohort of 19 Teesside learners, aged 16-24, celebrated graduating from Pro-Active Training’s Construction Pathway course with a special ceremony in Hartlepool.

Learners were presented with their awards by the CEO, Steve Willis, and managing director Rob Morton, of Pro-Active Safety, in a ceremony in the training centre’s workshop.

Seventy percent of learners were also successful in securing full-time employment by beginning apprenticeships.

Pro-Active Training learners with their tutors, CEO Steve Willis and Managing Director Rob Morton at the graduation on Friday, March 4.

Mr Willis, 61, from Hartlepool, said: “It was great to celebrate with them.

“This is a success story, because it’s the first Covid bunch to come through.

"It’s a special moment for them.”

The eight week Level 1 Construction Pathway course includes a two week work experience in the learners’ chosen trade (Bricklaying, Joinery, Plastering or Groundworks), with PPE provided at the start.

To find out more, contact Pro-Active Training on (01429) 808400.

