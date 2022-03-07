Learners celebrate as over half secure full-time employment at the end of Hartlepool course

A cohort of 19 Teesside learners, aged 16-24, celebrated graduating from Pro-Active Training’s Construction Pathway course with a special ceremony in Hartlepool.

Learners were presented with their awards by the CEO, Steve Willis, and managing director Rob Morton, of Pro-Active Safety, in a ceremony in the training centre’s workshop.

Seventy percent of learners were also successful in securing full-time employment by beginning apprenticeships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pro-Active Training learners with their tutors, CEO Steve Willis and Managing Director Rob Morton at the graduation on Friday, March 4.

Mr Willis, 61, from Hartlepool, said: “It was great to celebrate with them.

“This is a success story, because it’s the first Covid bunch to come through.

"It’s a special moment for them.”

The eight week Level 1 Construction Pathway course includes a two week work experience in the learners’ chosen trade (Bricklaying, Joinery, Plastering or Groundworks), with PPE provided at the start.

To find out more, contact Pro-Active Training on (01429) 808400.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.