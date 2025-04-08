Local Agency goes ‘All In’ with game-changing unlimited marketing retainer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle-based leading marketing agency, Different Narrative, is disrupting the traditional agency model with the launch of ‘All In’ – an exclusive, all-inclusive marketing retainer designed to deliver unlimited services for a fixed cost.

An industry-first service, offering full agency expertise for a fixed monthly fee

Exclusively available to 10 clients

Same level of support for 12 months for one local charity for free

Available to just ten businesses, this bold new approach offers clients access to the agency’s full suite of services for a flat fee of £5,000 per month, eliminating unexpected costs and budget uncertainty.

‘All In’ is designed to remove barriers to creativity and execution, ensuring clients can focus on results and impact rather than managing fluctuating budgets. From strategy and branding to digital marketing, PR, content creation and advertising, businesses will have on-demand access to Different Narrative’s multi-award-winning expertise, all under one transparent agreement.

Team Different Narrative launch All In

Kieron Goldsborough, CEO of Different Narrative, explains: “Clients deserve more than rigid retainers and budget headaches. ‘All In’ is about redefining the way agencies work – putting creativity, outcomes, and collaboration first.

“We want our clients to know that they have our full commitment, whenever they need it, without worrying about extra costs. It’s a fresh way of working that removes barriers and maximises impact.”

In addition to providing ten businesses with an unlimited marketing resource, Different Narrative is also giving back by offering the same level of marketing support to a local charity free of charge for 12 months once all ten client spots are filled.

Kieron Goldsborough adds: “Social impact is as important as economic impact for us. We are proud of our North East roots and the part we have played in supporting businesses, local authorities and third-sector organisations to achieve their goals.

“We are keen to continue giving back to our community, and this initiative ensures that a deserving charity benefits from the same high-level marketing expertise, completely free of charge.”

This first-of-its-kind service is expected to be in high demand, with onboarding taking place on a first-come, first-served basis.

For businesses ready to transform the way they access marketing support, visit www.differentnarrative.com/allin to register interest before the opportunity is gone.