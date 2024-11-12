Lovell staff help renovate garden of property used to support homeless people

Senior staff from the housebuilder Lovell volunteered to help a charity renovate and refurbish the back garden of a property used to support people experiencing homelessness.

A team of six spent the day helping Oasis Community Housing tidy up the garden area and frontage of the building in Houghton-le-Spring for the charity’s Joseph Project. The initiative is a same-day access accommodation service for men who have exhausted all housing options within the local authority pathway and are at risk of sleeping rough.

In the back garden, the volunteers cleared weeds and prepared the ground for a new surface of gravel and concrete flagstones, installed flower boxes, hanging baskets and wooden trellising, erected lighting, painted the fencing and built two picnic benches. The team also cleared and spruced up the frontage of the property.

Oasis Community Housing, which was set up in 1984, works to prevent homelessness and support people facing homelessness in the North East region and London. It supported more than 1,300 in housing crisis between September 2023 and August 2024.

Martin Reilly, who manages Oasis Community Housing’s Houghton-le-Spring project, said: “This new project offers a special fit-for-purpose space where our staff work alongside residents to deliver the support they really need to live confidently and independently in their own home, when that time comes.

“We started this project a few months ago and wanted the garden space clearing and fixing up. I can’t thank the Lovell team enough for their transformation of the garden. It is absolutely amazing and the residents are so happy with the difference that’s been made.”

Lovell has been a sponsor partner of Oasis Community Housing since March 2023 and since then has raised more than £36,000 for the charity.

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships for Lovell, said: “We at the North East region of Lovell have our headquarters in Houghton-le-Spring and feel a close affinity to this very local project, which helps some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“The Joseph Project is a brilliant initiative which provides six self-contained flats in Houghton-le-Spring with tailored, round-the-clock support for individuals who have experienced rough sleeping. It provides a protected space where people can develop new skills and rebuild their confidence.

“It was great for me to be able to take time out of the office and be part of the team who rolled their sleeves up and got stuck into the gardening task. We are glad to hear that the residents like the new-look outdoor space which provides them with a place to get some fresh air, socialise and perhaps eat outside if the weather permits.”