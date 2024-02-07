Magnitude Biosciences announces significant growth trajectory as CEO is recognised as game-changing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The County Durham-based company, which uses tiny nematode worms to carry out preclinical drug development and academic research, has already increased its workforce from 12 to 19 employees over the last 12 months and is in the process of recruiting a further four people. Within three years, it expects to house a team of 45 scientists, researchers, skilled technicians and managers at its headquarters on NETPark.

Magnitude Biosciences has secured key contracts with prominent clients globally and increased its international footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO Dr Fozia Saleem said: “Our recent success in securing contracts with new global clients, and expanding our work with existing clients, has been a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team at Magnitude Biosciences. We are thrilled to be expanding our workforce and talent to strengthen our capabilities further.”

Dr Fozia Saleem with Prof David Weinkove and Dr Christopher Saunter.

News of the firm’s ambitious growth trajectory comes as Dr Saleem is named on the Northern Power Women Awards’ ‘Future List’ - a list of powerful and influential women who are acknowledged as change-makers and leaders in their field.

Dr Saleem continued: “Over the years, I've navigated boardrooms where I was the lone woman, often the youngest, and the only individual of Asian descent. As I’ve matured, I've learned to assert myself as an equal in those spaces and it is an honour to be recognised today by the Northern Power Women Awards.

“I don't believe in treading water; my focus at Magnitude Biosciences remains committed to pushing the boundaries of biotechnology and incremental growth. My leadership style is centred on the collective strength of my team. I lead from the front and am surrounded by a team of experts who specialise in their respective fields. Together, we create a powerful force, making our mark in the biotech business world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spin-out from Durham University, Magnitude Biosciences is a specialist Contract Research Organisation (CRO) founded in 2018 by life sciences expert Prof. David Weinkove and physicist Dr Christopher Saunter.

The company has pioneered the use of nematode worms, known as C. elegans, combined with their proprietary WormGazerTM technology, and transgenics services to offer key insights to accelerate early product development for clients in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and biotech industries.

Leveraging the remarkable similarities in the form and function of neurons, skin, muscles, and cognitive function between C. elegans and humans, Magnitude Biosciences reduce the need for mammalian testing, de-risk clinical trials, and prioritise successful candidates by generating bioactivity data in a whole model organism for healthy aging, longevity, neurodegeneration, and reproductive health. Achieving results within just seven days, its approach offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional in vivo mammalian testing.

In June 2023, the company secured a Future Economy Investor Partnerships grant of almost £250,000 from Innovate UK, which was matched by an investment from the North East (ERDF) Innovation Fund Limited Partnership, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Northstar Ventures Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad