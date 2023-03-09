The station, which marks 40 years of generation this year, was due to enter defueling by March 2024.

But owner EDF has announced on Thursday, March 9, that the station will continue operating until March 2026.

The decision has been made after a rigorous review by EDF of the technical and commercial cases for life extension.

The life of Hartlepool Power Station has been extended for another two years.

EDF has said that positive inspections of the graphite reactor cores during 2022 have increased confidence that the station can generate for longer and continue to meet stringent regulatory standards.

The station employs around 700 people.

Mark Lees, Hartlepool station director, said: “This compact Teesside station has been quietly providing all the power for every home in the North East, and beyond, for decades.

"Today’s decision means we will be able to keep our region’s lights on even longer at a time when the nation desperately needs zero-carbon, home-grown, weatherproof power.

The station marks 40 years of generation this year./Photo: Anthony Rakusen

“There are still decades of work to do at Hartlepool as we keep on keeping on.

"This extension is a massive vote of confidence in the capability of our people, our plant and Teesside.

"More than that, this extension will serve to ensure the North East maintains invaluable nuclear skills that the nation so desperately needs for even longer.

“Of course we also have an eye on the future and firmly believe Hartlepool is the perfect site for new nuclear.

"We have the land, a supportive community and the people new nuclear will need to make a success of whatever comes next.

"If Government opts to support new nuclear here, and things move swiftly, then this decision could mean our teams can stay with us until we move into decommissioning and then choose where next to take their Teesside nuclear career.”

The additional 14TWh of electricity this station could generate over the two-year period would be like taking 2.3m cars off the UK’s roads for a year.