Major Hartlepool business park has new owners after 'multi-million pound deal'

The town’s Queen’s Meadow Business Park, off the A689 on the edge of town, has been taken over by North East-based property and construction firm, The Hellens Group.

The site was purchased from Homes England and currently home to more than 100 businesses and organisations providing jobs to over 500 people.

The purchase includes 21 occupied industrial units and 65 hectares of land for future investment which has the potential to provide over 100,000 sq m of new employment space supporting in the region of 2,000 jobs.

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, centre, and Katie Rumble from the Hellens Group with Cllr Shane Moore.

Hellens Group – which has offices in Washington, Stockton and Catterick – is working with Hartlepool Borough Council to create new jobs as part of the area’s economic plan.

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, chief executive of Hellens Group, said: “Queen’s Meadow Business Park is something that we’ve been looking at for a number of years and it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to develop an already thriving part of Hartlepool.

“We’re delighted to be working with Hartlepool Borough Council. The council has ambitious plans for the area, and we really want to support them.

“There’s a lot of exciting plans across the Tees Valley and we want to be here to help businesses grow and help Hartlepool fulfil its goals as well.”